UP: Akhilesh, Mulayam Singh vacate official residences, to reside in bungalows at Sultanpur road

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav vacated their official residences. PTI Photo Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and party president Akhilesh Yadav vacated their official residences. PTI Photo

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday vacated their official residences complying with the Supreme Court deadline. They will now move to bungalows located at Sultanpur Road, reported ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Yadavs began shifting out of their government house allotted to them. Tempos were seen exiting his father and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence.

The estates’ department had issued notices on May 17 to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Mulayam and Akhilesh, BSP chief Mayawati and N D Tiwari to vacate the houses within 15 days.

Outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Outside Mulayam Singh Yadav’s residence in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

This is in line with the order of the Supreme Court which on May 7 struck down a provision in the Uttar Pradesh Ministers (Salaries, Allowances, and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act that made former chief ministers eligible for official accommodation even after the end of their term.

It was also noticed that SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was hoping to find a way out and even suggested that the bungalows occupied by him and Akhilesh Yadav be allotted to SP’s Ram Govind Chaudhary and Ahmed Hasan who are Leaders of Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and Vidhan Parishad.

Akhilesh’s new bungalow on Sultanpur road. (File) Akhilesh’s new bungalow on Sultanpur road. (File)

Mayawati had on Wednesday sent keys of a bungalow on Lucknow’s Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg to authorities via speed post in response to the notice served on her to surrender the house allotted to her as a former CM.

Akhilesh Yadav’s bungalow was renovated and allotted to him just before the 2017 assembly election. For the past 27 years, Mulayam Singh Yadav has been living at 5, Vikramaditya Marg. Like Akhilesh, Mayawati’s official bungalow too was renovated and expanded when she was Chief Minister from 2007 to 2012.

