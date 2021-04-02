Two held for role in forcing nuns off train

Two nuns and two postulants of the Sacred Hearts Congregation of Delhi Province were forced to get off a train by the Railway police. (Video screengrab)

TWO PERSONS have been detained for their alleged role in the March 19 incident at the Jhansi railway station, where four Christian women, including two nuns, were verbally harassed and forced off a train after being falsely accused of engaging in forced religious conversion.

The two held have been identified as Anchal Arjariya and Purgesh Amariya. Arjariya’s social media profile describes him as an office-bearer of VHP and Hindu Jagran Manch, and a member of the Gau Raksha Samiti.

Jhansi District Magistrate Andra Vamsi said that a case has been lodged at the GRP police station in Jhansi. “The two persons were held under CrPC provisions for breach of peace. The two persons were detained based on video evidence against them in connection with the March 19 incident,” said the DM.

The DM said that “the District Administration and police took stringent action against those involved… (and) proceedings against others involved are in the pipeline”. Jhansi GRP SHO, Sunil Kumar Singh, said the two “have been brought for questioning”. He said they were not travelling on the train with the nuns but played a role in the incident.

The incident was brought to light in a video that showed the women being questioned by ABVP men and Railway security personnel, and asked to get off the train.

Following the video, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said during a poll rally in Kerala, from where the nuns are, that the culprits “will be brought to justice”.

The incident also prompted Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala’s Left government, to send a letter to Shah demanding action against “all groups and individuals who disrupt and impair the freedom of individual rights guaranteed by the Constitution”.

According to officials, the two nuns and two 19-year-old postulants — those seeking admission to a religious order — of the Sacred Hearts Congregation of Delhi Province had boarded the Haridwar-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express in the national capital on March 19 but were forced to get off at Jhansi at 8 pm.

Congregation authorities said the postulants were returning home to Rourkela accompanied by the nuns after finishing their course in Delhi. Once their identities were confirmed, they were allowed to proceed the next day.

Railway officials said the nuns were asked to get off the train based on a written complaint from Ajay Shankar Tewari, a resident of Jhansi, and another co-passenger.

According to Tewari’s complaint, he was not travelling in the same coach as the women but came across them while “passing by”. It states that he called the Railway helpline and alerted local “Hindu neta”, Anchal Arjariya, who informed the GRP and RPF in Jhansi.

Officials said the complainants were “members of the ABVP who were returning from a training camp in Rishikesh to Jhansi”.