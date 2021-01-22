Uttar Pradesh: Two-Day visit JP Nadda arrives amid talks of reshuffle

Nadda was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh. (File)

Amidst talks of expected Cabinet expansion and reshuffle in Uttar Pradesh unit of the party, BJP national president JP Nadda reached Lucknow on Thursday evening for a two-day visit of the state.

Nadda was welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh.

Nadda’s visit assumes significance as the party is gearing up for the Assembly elections due next year. Also, with the panchayat elections nearing, the party is taking no chance amid the ongoing farmers’ protests in the country against the three new farm laws brought by the BJP government at the Centre.

Sources in the BJP said that that apart from reviewing the preparations for the upcoming elections in the state, Nadda would take stock of the possible reshuffle in the state Cabinet and the state unit of the party, ensuring that there is no resentment.

There are speculations that retired bureaucrat AK Sharma, who won as the MLC polls on Thursday, could find a cabinet berth in the possible reshuffle.

Soon after his arrival, Nadda met all the ministers along with the Chief Minister, his two deputies – Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and senior party functionaries at party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

Nadda is scheduled to meet party leaders and BJP MPs and legislators on Friday.

He is also scheduled to address a divisional meeting in Chinhat area on the outskirts of Lucknow, and a booth workers’ meet. He will also be addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Lucknow.

“JP Nadda ji met cabinet minister in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji and Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, senior leaders, including Dushyant Gautam, Arun Singh, Radha Mohan Singh as well as state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and discussed about working in Uttar Pradesh,” said BJP state general secretary Ashwani Tyagi said.

“The BJP national president praised the work undertaken for public welfare by both the party and the government together. He will be staying here on Friday as well and start the day with the mandal meeting in Chinhat Rural block. He will address booth presidents. He will also meet Members of Parliament and MLAs and hold a meeting with the party office bearers in Lucknow. Later, he would address prabhudh sammelan,”he added.