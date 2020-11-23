Uttar Pradesh: Two-day RSS meet begins; ‘love jihad’ on agenda

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File)

Public contributions for Ram Temple construction and “love jihad” were among the topics discussed at a National Executive Committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that began Sunday in Prayagraj.

The two-day meeting for the eastern Uttar Pradesh region was attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryawah Suresh “Bhaiyaji” Joshi, sources said.

The minutes of the meeting were not released. Sangh sources said that besides outreach for contributions to Ram Temple construction and “love jihad”, issues such as environment conservation and the RSS’s role in village development for the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign were discussed.

Five sessions of the meeting were conducted on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.