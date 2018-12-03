Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested for molesting, setting woman on fire, three cops suspended

Two youths have been arrested for allegedly setting a 20-year-old woman on fire in Sitapur on Saturday, two days after allegedly molesting her, police said.

Three policemen, including the station officer of Tambaur police station, have also been suspended for not taking action on the molestation complaint, police added.

Doctors said the woman has suffered around 40 per cent burns, mainly in the upper part of her body, police said.

“The woman, who got married recently, has told us that she had come to her parents’ house on Thursday. The same day the youths, who are brothers and live nearby, allegedly molested her. She claimed that she had submitted a written complaint with the local police station against the accused, but the cops allegedly didn’t register the FIR. A Dial-100 police response vehicle (PRV) had gone to the village in search of the accused, but couldn’t find them. We have been told that on Saturday, when she had gone out to relieve herself in a sugarcane field, the duo caught her and allegedly set her on fire after pouring kerosene on her,” said Sitapur Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Station Officer of Tambaur police station, Om Prakash Saroj, constable Chhedi Lal, who reportedly took the molestation complaint, and the area police outpost in-charge sub-inspector Manoj Kumar have been suspended from their duty, Superintendent of Police (South) Madhuvan Singh said.

“We have registered the statement of the victim and started a detailed investigation. While the two accused have been arrested, we have also taken action against the policemen prima-facie found at fault,” he added.