Uttar Pradesh to mark ‘UP Diwas’ with street plays, charkha distribution, skill training

The state will celebrate its 71st Foundation Day and third “UP Diwas” on Janaury 24, the day United Provinces was renamed as Uttar Pradesh in 1950.

A state government spokesperson said the three-day celebrations, that will continue till Januay 26, will focus on making “Uttar Pradesh self-reliant and pre-eminent across the globe”. The government plans to dedicate the event to personalities who have made the state proud with their “fighting spirit, strength, and unique thought process”, the spokesperson added.

For the first time, “UP Diwas” will be celebrated in every district of the state. A series of events will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath at Avadh Shilpgram in Lucknow on January 24.

The programmes will also include street plays, cultural programmes along with events that will display the “glorious history of Uttar Pradesh and its development”. Detailed guidelines on “UP Diwas” celebrations have been issued to the administration as well as police officers of all the districts.

Solar “charkhas” (spinning wheels) from Khadi will be given to women under the “Mission Shakti” campaign. As many as 21 women who have been selected by the Khadi Production Centre, Amethi, have been invited to the Avadh Shilpgram for the function. The target is to distribute 1,000 such charkhas to women. Also, semi-automated machines will also be distributed to 21 people from Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri to make plates from leaves and paper. The machine will have production capacity of up to 2,000 items per day. Training will also be imparted to the recipients for 15 days.

The government also plans to distribute over 1,500 pottery chalk (electric powered) to 25 people on behalf of the Mati Kala Board on January 24.

On January 25, the second day of the celebrations, the CM will participate in several events at Noida.