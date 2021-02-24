Uttar Pradesh to have 3 international airports with Kushinagar to take off soon

The state government is also working on developing 10 more airports in the state.(File)

With the under-construction Kushinagar airport getting international licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Uttar Pradesh will soon boast the largest number of international airports.

With the existing ones in Lucknow and Varanasi, the state will have three international airports after the construction at Kushinagar is completed.

As per a statement issued by the state information department, the expansion of air connectivity and regional connectivity had been on the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s wish list ever since he came to power in Uttar Pradesh.

As a result the state already has seven airports – Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj and Hindon – which are already functional, and the eighth one will be added to the list on March 8 with flight services taking off from Bareilly. The details of the expansion of air services in UP has been presented by the CM in the NITI Aayog meeting last week.

Back in 2017, the Uttar Pradesh government came out with its new civil aviation policy, which aimed at promoting overall development of the civil aviation sector in UP and generating greater business and employment opportunities.

The statement added that three-and-a-half year ago, the state had only four active airports – Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

In addition to that, the state government is also working on developing 10 more airports in the state. The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Sonbhadra, Shravasti, Ayodhya, Kushinagar and Saharanpur (Sarsawan) are under construction and will be operational soon. Also, direct air services to several countries will soon be available from Ayodhya, Kushinagar and Gautam Budh Nagar.

UP Civil Aviation Secretary Surendra Singh said once all the 17 airports become functional, the state will get a connectivity boost, that will result in upswing in tourism and employment.