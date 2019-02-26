Uttar Pradesh: Three of family murdered, police suspect honour killing

THREE MEMBERS of a family — a man, his son and daughter—were found murdered in Balrampur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. A murder case has been registered against unidentified persons.

Police suspect it to be a case of honour killing. According to the police, around five years ago, a youth belonging to the Hindu family allegedly eloped with a Muslim girl.

“The crime occurred at Aagaya Buzurg village. Some unidentified persons entered the house of Jagram Rajbhar (60) around 1 am and killed him, his son Raju Rajbhar (25) and daughter Neelam (20). Raju’s wife Nirmala (24) managed to escape with her one-year-old son. She suffered serious injuries and is admitted to hospital,” said Utraula circle officer (CO) Manoj Kumar Yadav.

“The family is financially weak. So, robbery does not appear to be a motive. Around five years ago, Jagram’s younger son eloped to Mumbai with a Muslim girl, triggering a feud between the families. The girl’s family members claim that they had made peace with this since. However, a detailed probe is on,” said the CO, adding that the postmortem report said the victims were killed with a sharp weapon.

Rajesh Kumar, station house officer of Rehra Bazar police station, said the culprits attacked the victims while they were asleep. “Nirmala is injured. We will question her after she recovers. She told us that she saw two intruders but could not see their faces as it was dark,” said Kumar.