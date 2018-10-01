Uttar Pradesh: Three months after RSS man’s murder, wife kills self

On July 3, Sandeep was shot dead by two motorcyclists. He was rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. (Representational) On July 3, Sandeep was shot dead by two motorcyclists. He was rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. (Representational)

THREE MONTHS after an RSS office-bearer was shot dead outside his home in Firozabad’s Dayal Nagar area, his wife allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison Saturday. No suicide note has been found.

Sandeep Sharma was RSS’s Firozabad paryavaran pramukh. His wife Rani’s family has alleged that she took her life because the family of one of the accused had been “pressuring” her to compromise in the murder case, police said.

An FIR under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) has been registered at Firozabad’s North police station against Pawan Upadhyay — Sandeep’s former neighbour and one of the five accused in the case — his mother Aruna and brothers Ajeet and Brijesh. No arrests have been made so far.

On July 3, Sandeep was shot dead by two motorcyclists. He was rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police said that Pawan, a businessman, had hired killers to murder Sandeep because he suspected Sandeep of “spreading rumours” that he (Pawan) was having an extra-marital affair.

Police said Rani had consumed a poisonous substance at her house. When she started vomiting, family members rushed her to a primary health center (PHC). Doctors at the PHC referred her to Agra where she died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Firozabad, Sachindra Patel said that doctors who conducted the autopsy had preserved the viscera for examination as the cause of death could not be ascertained.

He said that Sandeep’s brother Anand Kumar has stated in his complaint that Pawan’s family had been harassing them and forcing them to reach a “compromise” in the murder case.

“After the murder, several security arrangements were made for his family. Before yesterday, Sandeep’s family never complained about any threat from Pawan and his family,” said the SP.

