Uttar Pradesh: Three men detained for gangrape of nurse, says Police

A 30-year-old nurse was allegedly gangraped and assaulted by four persons in a village hospital in Amroha district in the early hours of Friday. Even as three people were detained in connection with the alleged incident, police said no arrests had been made yet as they were probing the veracity of the woman’s allegations.

The woman told the police that the accused, including a 60-year-old man, assaulted her with a broomstick in her private parts when she resisted their rape attempt. Three men were detained, while a search was on for a fourth. Deputy SP Ajay Kumar said based on the statements of the woman, an FIR under IPC section 376 D (gangrape) was filed.

In her statement, the woman claimed that she was on duty at a hospital when around 3 am, the four men — who she said were relatives of the hospital owner’s wife — reached there and tried to rape her. “When I resisted, two of them overpowered me by holding my hands and legs and the other two repeatedly attacked my private parts with the broomstick,” she told the police.

Ajay Kumar told The Indian Express that they are investigating her allegations. “She has suffered injuries in her private parts. We will get a medical examination done to confirm her allegation of rape after she is discharged from hospital,” Kumar said. He added that all those named by the woman were relatives of the owner’s wife. “We have detained her father, uncle and elder brother. Her younger brother is absconding,” said Kumar.

“We have talked to the hospital staff, who told us that they had not seen anyone entering into the hospital around the time of the alleged incident. The woman naming several family members of the hospital owner’s wife as suspects made the police suspicious. A probe is on,” said Kumar.