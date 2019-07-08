Uttar Pradesh: Three Dalit youths stripped, beaten up for ‘theft bid’

THREE DALIT youths were stripped and assaulted by a group on Friday night after they were allegedly caught stealing from a Union Bank customer care service centre in UP’s Jaunpur district.

Police have lodged FIRs against the three youths as well as against three others, who led the mob.

A purported video of the assault has gone viral where several people are seen assaulting the three youths sitting on a street.

SHO, Sarai Khwaja Police Station, Ramesh Yadav said the incident took place in the early hours of Saturday. “The youths were allegedly trying to steal from a Union Bank customer care service centre when someone sleeping there woke up and alerted others. One of the youths was caught by local residents and they later found the others. The three were then stripped and assaulted by a mob,” the SHO said.

“We got to know about the incident Sunday morning after a video went viral. We then asked the victims’ families to lodge a complaint and filed an FIR,” he said.

He identified the youths who were assaulted as Rahul Gautam (20), Govinda Gautam (19) and Sadabrij Gautam (20). The three, he said, were arrested on charges of theft and were being questioned. “They have been booked under IPC sections 457, 380 and 511,” the SHO said. He added that an FIR has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Rahul’s father Sunil Gautam. “We have booked three youths — Ajit Gupta, Sanjay Yadav and Sandeep Yadav — under IPC sections 323, 504 and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Ajit has been arrested. The other two are absconding,” he said.

In a video statement posted by Jaunpur police on Twitter Sunday, SP Vipin Kumar Mishra said, “On the intervening night of July 5 and 6, police have come to know that local residents caught three people trying to steal from a Union Bank customer care centre. One of them was held by locals and they later found the other two and assaulted them. We have received a complaint regarding the theft and a video of the assault has surfaced. We have taken cognizance of both incidents and are probing them.”