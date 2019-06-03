A 40-year-old man, who was detained on suspicion of being involved in a theft case, died in police custody a day after he was brought to Hujurpur police station in Bahraich on Wednesday. The station house officer (SHO) has been suspended.

DIG Devipatan (range) Rakesh Singh said the postmortem report has not confirmed the cause of death. “He probably died of illness,” the DIG said. He said there would be a judicial inquiry into the incident.

“On Tuesday night, Ashok Soni was called to the police station for questioning regarding his involvement in a theft case. Next morning, he complained of feeling severe cold and was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Sadar (district) hospital. But he died on the way,” said Triveni Prasad Dwivedi, Circle Officer, Kaiserganj area. ens