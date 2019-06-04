Uttar Pradesh: Tension in Baghpat after recovery of animal carcasses

Three persons were arrested for allegedly slaughtering cows in Purana Kasba locality under City Kotwali police station of Baghpat district on Monday, triggering tension in the area.

Those arrested — Inaam, Shahrukh and Kallu — are owners of three houses from where the police recovered meat, skins and bones of around 40 animals on Sunday. They have been arrested under the anti-cow slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The recovered remains of the animals have been sent to the laboratory for examination.

Workers of BJP’s youth wing, Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) reached the spot and staged protests alleging that illegal slaughter took place in connivance with the police. The protest ended after senior officials assured investigation into the alleged role of policemen.

Circle Officer Ompal Singh said most of the skins that were recovered were of buffaloes and said the laboratory report would confirm if any of them were of a cow.

Baghpat SP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, “The recovered skins are old. We will also probe if policemen were aware about the activity at these places.”