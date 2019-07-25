Uttar Pradesh: Teen found hanging, coach’s wife arrested

A day after a 13-year-old trainee badminton player was found hanging in her hostel room, the wife of an athletic coach at the Major Dhyan Chand Sports College in Saifai was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly abetting the suicide. Police said the arrest was made on the basis of a suicide note recovered from the girl’s room.

“In the suicide note, addressed to the coach’s wife, the girl states, ‘I am not like what you think about me, and you will realise it after my death that I was not wrong’,” said C D Yadav, SHO of Saifai police station. The suicide note stated that the girl was depressed and wanted to end her life, the SHO said.

“The detailed investigation will find out the reference and context (of the note)…The girl’s father had refused to lodge a complaint into the death and a sub-inspector is a complainant in the case,” Etawah SP Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

The principal of the sports college has also ordered a separate inquiry.

The coach defended his wife, saying the allegations were false. “I demand a thorough inquiry to know the motive behind the suicide,” he said.