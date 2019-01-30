Uttar Pradesh: Stray cattle destroy crops, their owners held

Toggle Menu
The arrests were part of a district administration to identify farmers who are abandoning their cattle, leading to a rise in number of stray cows and oxen in the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently had ordered all district magistrates to initiate action against those disowning their cattle. (Picture for representation)

Fourteen farmers of Kanpur’s Ghatampur tehsil were arrested and jailed Monday after they were found to be the owners of cattle locked up in a local government school by villagers because they were allegedly destroying their crops.

The farmers were released Tuesday evening on personal bonds.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recently had ordered all district magistrates to initiate action against those disowning their cattle. On Monday, four farmers had allegedly died after being attacked by stray bulls while protecting their crop, in different cases in the state.

The Kanpur administration took action after some farmers of Mominpur village locked up at least 70 stray cattle in a government school Sunday.

