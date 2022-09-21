scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Staff lock up school, 7-year-old left behind for 18 hours

Block Education Officer Pope Singh said the Class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti of Gunnaur tehsil was left behind after school hours on Tuesday.

The family searched for her in the forested area but she was not found anywhere. When the school opened at 8 am on Wednesday, it came to the light that the girl had remained locked in the school room overnight. (Representational Image)

A seven-year-old girl remained locked up in a school here for 18 hours after the staff went home without checking if any child was left behind.

The incident came to light only when the school opened on Wednesday morning.

Block Education Officer Pope Singh said the Class 1 student of primary school in Dhanari Patti of Gunnaur tehsil was left behind after school hours on Tuesday. “She was found this morning when the school opened. The girl is fine,” the BEO said.

Her maternal uncle said that when she did not return to home after school on Tuesday, the girl’s grandmother reached the school only to be told by the staff that there were no children left there.

The family searched for her in the forested area but she was not found anywhere. When the school opened at 8 am on Wednesday, it came to the light that the girl had remained locked in the school room overnight.

Block Education Officer Singh said that after the school hours were over, the teachers and other staff members did not inspect the rooms. “It is a case of negligence and action will be taken against the entire staff,” he added.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 10:18:40 pm
