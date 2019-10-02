Uttar Pradesh: Speeding truck goes on rampage, kills two youths, injures four

Two youths were killed and four others injured when a speeding truck hit them near Singthara village under Wazirganj police station on Wednesday morning, police said.

Advertising

Tahir (26) and Sripal (24) were riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit them and injured four others, who were out on a morning walk, before overturning into a roadside ditch, SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi said.

Both died on the spot, the SSP said, adding that the injured have been referred to the Bareilly hospital in a serious condition.

The truck driver fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the SSP said.

Advertising

Angered by the incident, the locals staged a sit-in on the main road disrupting traffic.

Senior officials rushed to the spot and pacified them to clear the road.