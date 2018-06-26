Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force to probe scrap shop explosion in Muzaffarnagar

The blast took place when some people were breaking scrap in the shop, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria. (Source: PTI) The blast took place when some people were breaking scrap in the shop, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria. (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) will probe the explosion that ripped through a scrap shop on Monday, killing four people, a senior police official said.

The probe has been handed over to STF and a case under various sections of IPC was registered against one of the deceased Nisar and shop owner Nawajish who was also killed in the blast, SSP Anant Dev said.

The supplier of the scrap has also been booked, the SSP said

The blast, which took place on Monday in the town’s Sarvat Road area, also killed Tazim (50) and Shazad (55), who were handling the scrap.

Three more people who happened to be going past the shop at the time of the explosion were injured and taken to the hospital.

The blast took place when some people were breaking scrap in the shop, said Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria.

The blast occurred on the road through which annual Kawad Yatra passes. The Yatra is starting from tomorrow.

