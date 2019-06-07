Alliance a trial, did not succeed but gave lessons, says Akhilesh

Two days after both the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) made it clear that they would contest the upcoming by-election on 11 seats in the state alone, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav referred to the alliance with BSP and RLD during Lok Sabha elections as a “trial”, which did not succeed but gave lessons on shortcomings.

Indicating that contesting by-election should not be seen as an end of alliance as options are open in politics, he said, “Science student raha hoon… trial hota hai, kayi baar aap nahi kamyaab hote hain… kam se kam aapko kami pata lag jati hai (I have been a science student.. Trials take place and it does not succeed many a times… But at least we come to know about our shortcomings).”

Talking to reporters in Lucknow on Wednesday, he said he holds the same respect for BSP chief Mayawati as he had during the announcement of the alliance. “I had said that her respect would be my respect. I stand by that statement even today,” Akhilesh said.

Indicating that options are open for future elections after by-elections, Akhilesh further said, “Alliance is contesting alone in by-election. I would sit with all the party leaders and discuss with them for the strategy for the future and we would work in that direction.” Mayawati had given a word of advice to Akhilesh to first work in the direction of making his workers “missionary” and then she might consider going along with him in the future.

The SP, BSP and RLD entered into an alliance before the Lok Sabha elections. The alliance helped the BSP, which did not win a single seat in 2014, get 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the SP’s tally remained five seats though they lost seats of Dimple Yadav from Kannauj, Dharmendra Yadav from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.

The BSP was able to maintain its vote share while the SP’s vote share declined. On June 4, Mayawati said that the SP’s traditional votebank ‘Yadavs’ did not vote for BSP or SP.