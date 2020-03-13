Uttar Pradesh: Son held for killing former BSP MLA

Haji Alim Haji Alim

A former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA’s son has been arrested for allegedly murdering his father while out on bail in the murder case of his stepmother. Haji Alim’s son Anas Alim was arrested by the the Crime Branch of the Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) from Meerut, and produced in Bulandshahr court on Thursday.

Haji Alim was found shot dead in his home on October 10, 2018. A forensic report, dated October 22, highlighted the details of his bullet wounds, following which the police said the former legislator had committed suicide. Haji’s family, including his son Danish, approached the Allahabad High Court, demanding more detailed investigation into the case. The case was handed over to CB-CID last year. The deceased’s driver had been earlier arrested for alleged conspiracy.

“As officials conducted investigation, sufficient evidence was found which alleged that Anas was involved in his father’s murder,” said Mohini Pathak, the additional superintendent of police of CB-CID Meerut. “The probe was being conducted for about a year. The accused was arrested from Kankarkhera in Meerut. Other facts are being ascertained.”

Both Anas and Danish were arrested in 2013 in connection with the alleged murder of their stepmother Rehana in 2013 in New Jaffrabad in Delhi. The two were accused of killing Rehana because of a rift in the family following her marriage to Haji. The case was investigated by North East Delhi Police. Danish is still out on bail in the case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.