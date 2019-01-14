Uttar Pradesh: Small parties step up talks with SP, BSP and Congress

Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav’s announcement about the SP-BSP tie-up and Congress’s declaration that it will contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state have spurred smaller political parties to intensify alliance talks with all three.

Advertising

While Shivpal Yadav’s Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) on Sunday said it has established a “siddhantik sahmati (in principle agreement)” with the Congress, Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said he has spoken to the SP and claimed he will be given seats to contest from SP’s share of 38. Earlier in the day, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) had expressed firm belief that the SP will spare seats for it.

RLD state president Masood Ahmad told The Indian Express on Saturday that the seats they want are Baghpat, Mathura, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha and Hathras.

PSP spokesperson Deepak Mishra said, “After Congress’s press conference, it is clear that they want to ally with the secular and socialist parties of Uttar Pradesh. After SP-BSP, who else is that force? A big section of the Congress wants to ally with Shivpal Yadav… It would be too early to say anything. On seat-sharing… that depends on personal relations and bargaining.”

Advertising

Nishad Party president Sanjay Nishad said, “Let the media speculate. I have already talked to them (SP) and in a day or two, things will be clear. We are going to have a meeting soon. The SP will give us seats from its share,” Sanjay said.