UP: 16 students, two others injured after cylinder in school van explodes

Sixteen students and two others suffered burns after an LPG cylinder inside a school van exploded at Gyanpur police station area in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district Saturday.

While most of the students have been discharged from the hospital, condition of four, who suffered around 50-70 per cent burns, is reportedly serious. An FIR has been registered against the manager of SC Convent School and the van driver for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

“On Saturday morning, the school van caught fire near Lucknow locality. The van was running on LPG and due to a leakage in the cylinder, it caught fire. There were 16 students in the van, all from Class I to V. Some locals rushed to save the children. A man and a woman also suffered injuries while rescuing the children. They were all rushed to a nearby hospital. While five of them were released, the other 13 were referred to BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi,” said Gyanpur circle officer (CO) Yadvendra Yadav.

“Prima facie, we have found that the school was running without proper permission. We are looking into that too. The van also did not have proper safety features and was running against the set norms. An FIR has been registered against the manager of the school,” the CO said.

District magistrate Rajendra Prasad has also ordered a probe.