Uttar Pradesh: Six suspected of coronavirus, 23 in isolation

Tourists wear masks at Taj Mahal on Tuesday. (PTI) Tourists wear masks at Taj Mahal on Tuesday. (PTI)

As many as 23 people have been identified in Uttar Pradesh who had come in close contact with the family whose two members have tested positive for coronavirus.

Samples were collected from these 23 people in Agra and Noida and sent for testing at National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi. The reports have come in for 13 of them and six of them have been identified as suspected cases. For a final confirmation, their samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune. The reports of the remaining 10 people are awaited.

The UP government has formed a high-level committee chaired by Health and Family Welfare Minister Sidharth Nath Singh to take the necessary steps to contain the outbreak of the virus. An emergency meeting of the committee was held in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

“One family had gone to Europe for vacation and when they returned to Delhi, all their relatives got together and organised a party. Out of those relatives, some were from Agra and some from Noida. When the Central government informed us about the positive cases from Delhi, their family members in Agra were identified. After taking samples from Agra, four were found positive,” Jai Pratap Singh, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, said.“On the request of Delhi, they have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. Staff members of the family, like the driver, have been asked not to leave their homes,” the minister added.

