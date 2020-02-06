Uttar Pradesh: Seven killed after gas leak at Sitapur factory

Police and the district collector have rushed to the site of the incident. (ANI) Police and the district collector have rushed to the site of the incident. (ANI)

At least seven labourers were killed reportedly due to a gas leak in a pipeline situated between a carpet and an acid factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district on Thursday, ANI reported.

On Saturday, a 42-year-old worker died allegedly after an ammonia gas leak at a Haldiram’s building in Noida. As many as 300 people were evacuated from the area.

The leakage was reported around 12 pm, prompting immediate deployment of police force, firefighters and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), they said.

“The gas leak had occurred through the valve of one of the four ammonia condensers in the maintenance unit where around 22 people were working and evacuated. One of them was taken to a hospital, where he died later,” NDRF Assistant Commandant Anil Kumar Singh had told PTI.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

