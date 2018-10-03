Uttar Pradesh: SIT recreates crime scene in Apple executive murder case

Crime scene being recreated in presence of Vivek Tiwari’s family members and witness Sana Khan. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Crime scene being recreated in presence of Vivek Tiwari’s family members and witness Sana Khan. (Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

On Tuesday afternoon, there was a large crowd at the highway near City Montessory School in Gomti Nagar Extension here. A policeman stood, aiming a pistol at an SUV. Some thought it was a movie shoot, others knew better — the special investigation team probing the Vivek Tiwari murder case was recreating the crime scene.

Tech giant Apple’s executive Tiwari was killed early Saturday when a police constable shot at him while he was allegedly trying to evade a routine check.

On Tuesday, officials listened closely as eyewitness Sana Khan relived her experience at the site. Tiwari’s wife Kalpana and her family members stood close by.

Two constables played the role of the accused – constables Prashant Chaudhary and Sandeep Kumar. They rode in on a motorcycle, stopped, “Chaudhary” took out a gun and “fired”. Members of the forensics team measured each step and turn, the height at which the gun was held, and timed the sequence of events. The exercise lasted more than an hour.

Arun Sharma, a senior FSL scientist, said, “We will look into many factors, including whether the passengers were wearing seat belts. We will confirm the position of the car and the motorcycle at the time of the incident and also if the SUV collided with the police motorcycle.”

The spot was inspected by head of the SIT, Inspector General Lucknow Range Sujeet Pandey, and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) around 3 pm. The team also inspected the spot where the SUV collided with a pillar of an underpass.

“What we have understood is that the duo approached the vehicle (SUV) on their motorcycle from the front. They stopped in front of the car. The accused got off the the bike and fired at Tiwari… If there was a confrontation between Tiwari and the constable or the shot was fired without provocation is part of investigation,” said Pandey.

