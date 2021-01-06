scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Must Read

UP police detains roadside vendor over shoes having ‘casteist’ word on soles

The vendor, Nasir, was booked following a complaint by a local resident, Vishal Chauhan, that the shoes being sold by him had the word "Thakur" written on it, a senior official said.

By: PTI | Bulandshahr | January 6, 2021 11:15:01 am
An Uttar Pradesh police officer in Bulandshahr. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav, File)

A roadside vendor was taken into police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Tuesday over a complaint that he was selling shoes which had a caste-identifying word inscribed on its sole, officials said.

The vendor, Nasir, was booked following a complaint by a local resident, Vishal Chauhan, that the shoes being sold by him had the word “Thakur” written on it, a senior official said.

“Based on the complaint, an FIR has been lodged against the shoe vendor at the Gulawathi police station and the matter is being investigated. Further action would be taken on the basis of the probe,” Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Atul Kumar Srivastava said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), according to officials.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

The incident and the police action drew sharp criticism from some social media users.

Responding to the reactions, the district police said on Twitter: “Had the police not taken the action as per the legal system, many people would have reacted differently or in the wrong way (ulti ya bhinn pratikriya dete). Hence, the police have followed the rules and please look at it in the same way.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 06: Latest News

Advertisement