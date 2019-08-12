Uttar Pradesh: Seven of family booked for killing 18-year-old over ‘obscene message’

Seven members of a family allegedly beat to death an 18-year-old man in Bijnor’s Mandora village on Saturday evening after he reportedly sent an obscene message regarding a woman from the family.

Police have registered an FIR against all seven, but made no arrests so far.

According to the complaint lodged by the father of the deceased, Mohammed Salim, his son was returning home from their shop in the village on Saturday evening when 20-year-old Moinuddin and his family members dragged him into their residence and beat him up with sticks and iron rods.

“They then dropped a profusely bleeding Salim to my house and fled. We immediately took him to a local hospital where the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’,” Salim’s father, Mohammed Nizamuddin, wrote in his complaint.

Police said Salim had allegedly sent an obscene message regarding a woman member of Moinuddin’s family to Adil, the 22-year-old brother of Moinuddin, several days ago.

“After receiving the message, Adil immediately contacted Salim and the two had a heated exchange over the phone. On Saturday, Moinuddin, who works in Delhi along with Adil, came to the village and on spotting Salim, he called his brothers and other family members who dragged the 18-year-old inside their house and beat him badly,” Sanjay Kumar, in-charge of Sherkot Police Station told The Indian Express over the phone.

“We have deployed enough police personnel in the village to ensure that the deceased’s family may not indulge in violence following the incident. We are also avoiding arrest because of the festival (Bakrid),” said Kumar.

The FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention),145 (joining or continuing in unlawful assembly),147 (rioting), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), said police.