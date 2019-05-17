Seven killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

Seven people were killed after their car rammed into a truck here, police said Friday.

The accident took place Thursday night at Bairona village under Khukhundu police station, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ache Lal (52) of Siwan district in Bihar, Santosh Singh (32) of Gorakhpur, and Rakesh Yadav (22), Shashank Mani (30), Chandresh Singh (60), Anil Srivastava (50) and Om Prakash Yadav (45) of Deoria, Station House Officer, Khukhundu, Shyamlal Yadav, said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.