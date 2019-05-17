Toggle Menu
Seven killed in road accident in Uttar Pradeshhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/uttar-pradesh-seven-killed-in-road-accident-5733542/

Seven killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

The accident took place Thursday night at Bairona village under Khukhundu police station, they said.

accident,UP. car, truck, seven died, Indian express
The car rammed into the truck, seven people died.

Seven people were killed after their car rammed into a truck here, police said Friday.

The accident took place Thursday night at Bairona village under Khukhundu police station, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ache Lal (52) of Siwan district in Bihar, Santosh Singh (32) of Gorakhpur, and Rakesh Yadav (22), Shashank Mani (30), Chandresh Singh (60), Anil Srivastava (50) and Om Prakash Yadav (45) of Deoria, Station House Officer, Khukhundu, Shyamlal Yadav, said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

 

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Outsiders threatening voters in Varanasi: Mayawati
2 BJP will get more than 280 seats, NDA's tally 300 plus: BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao
3 Pragya Thakur, other Malegaon blast accused told to appear before Mumbai court once a week