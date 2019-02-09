Uttar Pradesh: 36 dead in Saharanpur after drinking spurious liquor

The total number of people from Saharanpur, who died allegedly after drinking spurious liquor at a mourning event in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, has risen to 36. The victims are all residents of Saharanpur district.

Around 33 persons are still undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Saharanpur and Medical College in Meerut and doctors stated that their condition is stable.

“So far, 36 persons have died and their post-mortems have been conducted. The condition of those who are hospitalised is stable,” said Saharanpur, District Magistrate, AK Pandey.

According to the police, residents of Saharanpur’s Umahi, Salempur and Gaganledi villages had gone to Haridwar to take part in a ‘tehravin’ ritual (the 13th day of mourning — to mark a death).

On Thursday, they consumed liquor at the event and some of them brought a few liquor packs back to Saharanpur. On returning, they distributed those packets to other villagers. On Friday, those who consumed the liquor started vomiting and were rushed to the hospital by their families.

Meanwhile, 16 people died at the event venue in Balupur village in Uttarakhand.

The DM added that 14 persons, including 10 policemen and four excise officials have been suspended.