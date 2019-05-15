Uttar Pradesh: RTI activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar

A right to information activist has been shot at by four unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday.

Krishanpal had gone to the fields at Dhindhwali village on Tuesday evening when the four miscreants opened fire at him. The 35-year-old was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, Superintendent of Police (City) Satpal Antil said.

Prima facie, a complaint that Krishanpal had filed about illegal possession of government land is suspected to be the reason behind the attack, the officer added.