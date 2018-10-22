Uttar Pradesh: Roads to bear name of cops killed on duty

CM Yogi Adityanath at the National Police Memorial Day event in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI) CM Yogi Adityanath at the National Police Memorial Day event in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

The government on Sunday announced that roads in the state that lead to villages of state police personnel killed on duty will be named after them. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who made the announcement, also said the government will support police personnel who were injured while on duty.

“The brave martyrs of the police force have made us proud and the police department is proud of their sacrifices. On this occasion I would ask our courageous police jawans to fulfill your duties with honesty. We are going to focus on your welfare and benefits too. We have decided that the road to the village of a police martyr would be named after him or her. The government has so far distributed an amount of more than Rs 7 crore to the family of 27 police martyrs within 48 hours of their death,” said Adityanath on the occasion of National Police Memorial Day in Lucknow.

“In 2017, we promoted more than 9,000 police officials while in 2018 more than 37,000, which is a record. We are in the process for appointing 42,000 police personnel and in the next phase the police recruitment board has decided on the appointment of 51,216 police personnel. I want to say that we are working towards ending the scarcity of police personnel,” he added.

He said that soon the government will establish police training centres in Jalaun and Sultanpur.

“Other than special pension for police personnel who fell into a coma, we have doubled the amount given to the family members of a police martyr from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. This is in addition to Rs 10 lakh given to the parents of the martyr,” CM said.

The CM honoured family members of Shamli constable Ankit Tomar, PAC jawan Ram Vriksha Singh, Deepak Kumar and Brijesh Mishra posted in Bijnor and Kheri leading fireman Kamalkant Tiwari for bravery. They were killed in action.

State Director General of Police (DGP) Om Prakash Singh and around half a dozen ministers of the state government attended the programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App