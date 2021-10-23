Teen girl from UP abducted, raped for over nine months; accused arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from Ballia and taken to Varanasi and raped for over nine months by a youth, police said on Saturday.

The youth has been arrested and the girl rescued from captivity on Friday, police said.

The teenage girl was allegedly abducted on January 16 by a youth from the neighbouring village and a case of kidnapping was registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, the SHO said.

The accused was arrested on Friday and the girl was also rescued, the SHO said.

The teenager has given a statement that the accused had kidnapped her to Varanasi where she was raped by him several times.

Based on the statement, the police have added more relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case, SHO said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.