Uttar Pradesh: Rape-accused BSP MP Atul Rai’s plea for surrender to be heard today

NEWLY ELECTED BSP MP from Ghosi, Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai, who is wanted in a rape case registered last month, has moved a surrender application in a Varanasi court that will be heard on Thursday. Police is on the lookout for Singh, who has not taken oath in Lok Sabha yet.

Last month, the Varanasi court declared Rai a proclaimed offender after police submitted a report, claiming that he was untraceable. Last week, police pasted a copy of the court order, asking Singh to surrender at the MP’s addresses in Ghazipur and Varanasi.

“Two days ago, BSP MP Atul Rai filed a surrender application in a Varanasi court. The court will take up the case Thursday. If Rai does not appear, we will take further action,” said SHO, Lanka Police station, Bharat Bhushan.

The rape case against Rai was registered on May 1 at Lanka police station after a woman alleged that he had been sexually harassing her. After Rai went absconding, police moved court and obtained a non-bailable warrant later filed another application to declare him a proclaimed offender.