Uttar Pradesh Raja Bhaiyya to launch new party

Six-time independent MLA from Kunda constituency Raghuraj Pratap Singh also known as Raja Bhaiyya is likely to launch a political party on or before November 30.

This was announced by former MP Shailendra Kumar and Singh’s close associate MLA Vinod Kumar Saroj on Saturday in Lucknow, and was later confirmed by Singh. “We have completed the process to register a new political outfit with the Election Commission and very soon it would get the approval. A rally would be held in Lucknow on November 30 when Raja Bhaiyya would be felicitate,” Kumar said. Sources said the new party will be called Jansatta Party and may contest next year’s Lok Sabha election.

The move, said Saroj, was prompted by social media. “We did a survey asking people what Raja Bhaiyya should do, and 80 per cent suggested that he start a new political outfit,” said Saroj.

