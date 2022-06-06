scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 06, 2022
Must Read

Uttar Pradesh: Advocates stage protest against ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ movie in Kannauj

"Through this film, an attempt has been made to defame Kannauj. The wrong scenes pertaining to Kannauj should be removed. If the scenes are not removed, people of Kannauj will continue to protest," senior advocate Anil Dwivedi said.

By: PTI | Kannauj |
June 6, 2022 10:38:28 pm
The movie is yet to be screened in the city. (File)

Advocates of the Kannauj Bar Association on Monday burnt an effigy of the director of the film ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, and demanded that scenes on Kannauj be removed from the movie.

“Through this film, an attempt has been made to defame Kannauj. The wrong scenes pertaining to Kannauj should be removed. If the scenes are not removed, people of Kannauj will continue to protest,” senior advocate Anil Dwivedi said.

The movie is yet to be screened in the city.

Also Read in Political Pulse |Kaun lega Prithviraj Chauhan: Now playing in Rajasthan, a caste triangle

President of Kannauj Bar Association Shiv Kumar Yadav said the film would not be allowed to screen in the city until the scenes were removed.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 6, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Black Money’ to ‘Gait ...
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...Premium
Road to 2024: Friendless and snubbed, why Congress has no ally shedding t...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past weekPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotesPremium
Apple WWDC 2022: 5 unforgettable Steve Jobs moments from past keynotes
More Premium Stories >>

The advocates are also planning to move the court in this connection.

Jeevan Shukla, a 92-year-old litterateur from Kannauj, said the emperor of Kannauj Jaichand has been wrongly depicted in history books. He sacrificed his life in the battle of Chandravar to defend his state, Shukla said.

On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his ministerial colleagues, watched the film starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. It has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 06: Latest News
Advertisement