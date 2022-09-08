scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Uttar Pradesh: Probe ordered after video clip shows primary students cleaning school toilet

The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man's identity is yet to be ascertained. (Twitter/@AhmedKhabeer_)

The basic education officer here on Thursday said he has ordered a probe after a clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets at a district primary school surfaced on social media.

The video shows the children cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatens to lock the toilet if the students did not do as asked.

Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said the video went viral on Wednesday.

The video is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala in the Sohavn area here. The man’s identity is yet to be ascertained.

Singh said he had sought a report from the Sohavn block education officer.
Necessary action against those responsible would be taken once the report is submitted, he added.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:33:14 pm
