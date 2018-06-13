Uttar Pradesh: Private bus carrying labourers turns turtle in Mainpuri, 17 dead

The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan and heading towards Farrukhabad. (Representational) The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan and heading towards Farrukhabad. (Representational)

At least 17 people, including a woman, died and 25 others were injured when a private bus they were travelling on hit a road divider and overturned in Mainpuri district of Uttar Pradesh early on Wednesday. The bus, carrying 60-70 people, was coming from Jaipur in Rajasthan and heading towards Farrukhabad. The accident happened near Tirathpur village at around 5.30 am, Mainpuri Superintendent of Police Ajay Shankar Rai told PTI on the phone.

Sixteen people, including a woman, died on the spot while another person succumbed to his injuries at a Saifai hospital, Rai said. Their identity was being ascertained. Mostly labourers, returning to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh from Rajasthan, were travelling on the bus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in the accident and hoped for the early recovery of those injured.

“My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh. I hope those who are injured recover at the earliest,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi. Some of the injured, including the bus driver who has lost his left leg, were stated to be critical and undergoing treatment at a Saifai hospital. Others, Rai said, were admitted to the district hospital.

Senior administrative officials have reached the site of the accident and were overseeing relief and rescue operations. Additional Superintendent of Police Om Prakash Singh said three of the injured have been referred to an Agra hospital. “The registration plate of the bus reveals it is from Farrukhabad (UP-76). It was coming from Jaipur,” Singh said.

He said the number of casualties include those who were sleeping on the roof of the bus. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the accident.

