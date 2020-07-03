Eight UP cops killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Representational) Eight UP cops were killed in the Kanpur encounter. (Representational)

Eight Uttar Pradesh cops were killed while four others were critically injured during an encounter while trying to arrest a criminal in Kanpur, police said on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, they said.

As the team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

