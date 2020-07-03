Eight UP cops killed in encounter with criminals in Kanpur

Eight Uttar Pradesh cops were killed while four others were critically injured during an encounter while trying to arrest a criminal in Kanpur, police said on Friday.
According to news agency PTI, the encounter took place when the police team was trying to arrest Vikas Dubey, a history sheeter facing 60 criminal cases, in Dikru village under Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of July 2 and 3, they said.
As the team was about to reach the hideout of the dreaded criminal, a hail of bullets was showered on them from a building rooftop, leaving Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead, officials said.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.
