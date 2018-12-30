UP police files FIR against 32 after policeman dies in Ghazipur mob violence

Uttar Pradesh police Sunday filed an FIR against 32 people in connection with the death of a head constable in Ghazipur yesterday. Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the district, protests by Nishad Party workers demanding the release of four of their members turned violent as they started pelting stones, leading to injuries to five, including head constable Suresh Vats.

Ghazipur city Circle Officer MP Pathak told news agency ANI, “32 people have been named in the FIR. 60 unnamed people also mentioned in the FIR. A few people have also been arrested.”

The 49-year-old head constable was rushed to a nearby hospital but died during treatment. Four others, two policemen and two civilians, are in a stable condition.

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the victim’s family, ANI quoted the deceased cop’s son VP Singh as saying, “Police is not is not being able to protect their own. What can we expect from them? What will we do with compensation now?”

A native of Pratapgarh district, Vats was posted at Karimuddinpur police station in Ghazipur. Nine persons have so far been detained in connection with Vats’ death, Inspector General of Police, Varanasi Range, Vijay Singh Meena said.

UP police said protesters belonging to the Nishad Party had blocked a road demanding the release of four of their party workers, who were arrested earlier in the day for staging a protest. When the police team arrived to remove the blockade near the Atwara police outpost, the mob turned violent and started pelting stones.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was also killed in a violent mob attack making this the second incident of mob violence this month in Uttar Pradesh.