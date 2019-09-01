Uttar Pradesh: Police escort Shahjahanpur law student’s family to Delhi

Following the Supreme Court direction to bring the Shahjahanpur law student’s family to the national capital, a team of Delhi Police reached Shahjahanpur on Saturday and was heading back with her parents, brother and sister.

The woman, who studies at a college run by BJP leader and former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, had gone missing a week ago after posting a video in which she accused “a senior leader of the sant community” of harassing her and other women. She was traced in Rajasthan. Her father had alleged that Chinmayanand was behind her disappearance.

After she refused to go back to UP, the Supreme Court on Friday asked police to bring her parents to Delhi and arrange a meeting with her.

“A police team from Delhi reached my house this morning to take us to Delhi. We are on our way to the capital,” said the woman’s father, adding that he has not spoken to his daughter.

When asked about the youth, who was caught with the girl, the father said, “I have no information about the youth. I have never met him.”

Meanwhile, Shahjahanpur Police began investigation into the reported extortion message demanding Rs 5 crore sent to Chinmayanand on August 22, and brought the youth — who is the prime suspect for sending the extortion threat — from Delhi today. The youth was accompanying the girl when police found her in a hotel in Rajasthan.

“Police have been questioning the suspect and recording his statement. He has not been arrested yet,” said Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur, Shiasimpi Channapa. He added that police are yet to recover the cellphone used to send the extortion message.

The Additional Director General of Bareilly zone, Avinash Chandra, confirmed, “The youth was brought to Shahjahanpur by the police team from Delhi.”

On August 22, Shahjahanpur-based advocate Om Singh lodged a police complaint stating that a threat message has been received on a cellphone (belonging to Chinmayanand). The caller demanded Rs 5 crore and threatened to malign his image if his demand was not fulfilled. The sender also claimed to have a video which he threatened to circulate.