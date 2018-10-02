Uttar Pradesh: Police constable found dead with bullet injury

“He found his colleague (Yadav) lying in blood, as a had bullet pierced through his chest. His service rifle was also found lying on ground,” Srivastava said. (Representational) “He found his colleague (Yadav) lying in blood, as a had bullet pierced through his chest. His service rifle was also found lying on ground,” Srivastava said. (Representational)

A 56-year-old policeman was found dead with a bullet injury on his chest in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Srivastava said the initial probe indicated that constable Naresh Chandra Yadav allegedly killed himself with his service rifle while he had gone for patrolling with another constable Ved Prakash Tewari on Monday night.

“We are not sure whether it happened accidentally or done intentionally. It is suspected that the constable may have committed suicide but there is no clarity on it yet,” Srivastava said.

Yadav was posted at a police outpost under Gajner police station. He hails from Barthana (Etawah district) and had joined the service on Monday noon after three-day leave.

“Tewari said he had gone to attend nature’s call near a petrol pump in Sarwan-Khera in the Gajner area when he heard a bullet sound following which he rushed there to take a look, the SP said.

“He found his colleague (Yadav) lying in blood, as a had bullet pierced through his chest. His service rifle was also found lying on ground,” Srivastava said. Yadav was rushed to a private hospital in Rania, from where he was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur where he succumbed to the injury, he added.

“The family members of the deceased alleged that he was murdered, but FIR has not been registered so far,” Srivastava said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App