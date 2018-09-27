Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Uttar Pradesh: Constable dies trying to nab cattle smugglers

Gurjar, who tried to physically stop the mini-truck in which the alleged smugglers were travelling in, was hit and fatally injured as the 'miscreants' speed away, officials said. Gurjar died on the spot.

A police constable died whilst trying to nab alleged cattle smugglers near Fatehganj West Toll Plaza here in the early hours of Thursday, police said. Acting on a tip-off that alleged cattle smugglers were moving on Rampur Road, a police team, including constable Sanjiv Gurjar, rushed to the area, officials said.

Gurjar, who tried to physically stop the mini-truck in which the alleged smugglers were travelling in, was hit and fatally injured as the ‘miscreants’ speed away, officials said. Gurjar died on the spot.

A murder case was lodged and investigations into all aspects of the case are on, SSP Muniraj.

