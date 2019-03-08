Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi to unveil projects today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad on Friday and unveil multiple development projects for the state. According to an official release on Thursday, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and lay the foundation stone of an approach road to the temple, beautification and strengthening project.

Later, he will inspect the project site and also attend the National Women Livelihood Meet – 2019 at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. The prime minister will also address a public gathering. In Kanpur, he will unveil the Panki Power Plant, a 660 megawatt electricity generation and distribution unit. The prime minister will also inaugurate a section of the Lucknow Metro Rail through video link. Besides, he will lay the foundation stone for Agra Metro Rail Project, the release said.

In Ghaziabad, Modi will inaugurate the Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) section of the metro and flag-off a train from Shaheed Sthal station, it said. ENS