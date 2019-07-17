Uttar Pradesh: Nine people shot dead over land dispute in Sonbhadra district

At least nine persons, including four women, were shot dead over a dispute of land at Ubha village in Sonbhadra district on Wednesday afternoon. Ubha village is around 25 kilometers from Ghorawal police station where the jurisdiction lies.

Advertising

Police said the incident occurred when village head Ek Dutt had gone to take possession of the land which he purchased two years ago and villagers gathered at the spot and started to protest. After heated arguments, both groups entered into brick batting. The situation took an ugly turn when gunshots were fired.

Inspector General, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar said village head purchased 90 bigha land two years back. “On Wednesday afternoon, village head along with his associates reached to take possession of the purchased land. Locals opposed it and as a result firing took place,” Kumar said, adding that two persons have been arrested.

Additional Director General, Varanasi Zone, Braj Bhushan confirmed that nine persons including four women were killed in the firing.