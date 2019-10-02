Uttar Pradesh: Panchayat chairman shot, hunt on for six

Shivpratap Singh, the 38-year-old Chairman of Renukoot nagar panchayat in Sonbhadra district, who was shot at by two men at his office late on Monday night, succumbed to his injuries at BHU trauma centre in Varanasi early on Tuesday.

An FIR was registered against six persons, including former nagar panchayat chairman Anil Singh and his brothers Rakesh and Brijesh, for murder, rioting, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy at Pipri police station.

Abhay Narayan, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Pipri police station, said Shivpratap was at his office on the ground floor of his house in Renukoot when two persons came there at 10.12 pm on Monday. “Suddenly, one of the visitors fired at Shivpratap with a countrymade pistol from a close range. The bullet hit Shivpratap on chest and he fell on ground,” said Narayan, adding the murder could be outcome of political rivalry.

He further said three supporters of Shivpratap were also present in the room. “They tried to shut the office door, but the assailants fired two more shots, which hit the door and a wall. The assailants walked out of the office and we believe they had a bike. He died during treatment around 2 am,” he said.