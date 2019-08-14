Uttar Pradesh: One injured in clash of villagers and kanwariyas

A clash between a group of kanwariyas and villagers in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday left a kanwariya injured, police said.

Police said the clash broke out when the kanwariyas, who were playing music on a loudspeaker in their vehicle, passed by a spot where the body of a boy from another community was being buried. Both groups threw bricks at each others.

Both sides have registered complaints with the police.

Five policemen, including SHO of the police station concerned and a sub-inspector, have been sent to police lines. Police said the injured is out of danger and has been referred to the KGMU trauma centre in Lucknow.