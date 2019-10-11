Uttar Pradesh: One held for murder of journalist

A 55-year-old journalist working for a Hindi daily was allegedly murdered by two neighbours in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district on Thursday.

Advertising

One of the accused, Ramgopal Singh, has been arrested; the other, Tej Pratap Singh, is absconding, police said.

Police said the incident took place in the morning when the journalist, Radheyshyam Sharma, was on way to a private girls’ intermediate college, where he also used to teach.

Police suspect he was killed over a personal vendetta.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar Mishra said, “Sharma, who belonged to Sikatiya village, was a reporter with Aaj newspaper and also a teacher at a private girls’ college. He left home and reached Dubauli village, around 2 km from his home, when two men allegedly waylaid him and slit his throat. Sharma screamed for help and people rushed to the spot but the assailants had escaped by then.”

Advertising

Mishra said the murder appeared to be planned as Sharma was attacked at a secluded place.

On a complaint by Sharma’s son Ajay, a murder case was registered against Tej Pratap and Ramgopal. Sniffer dogs had traced bloodstained clothes at the residence of the absconding accused, the SP said.