Uttar Pradesh: One held for Hamirpur gangrape, murder of minor, says police

A day after an 11-year-old girl was found raped and murdered at a graveyard near her house in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, police have found that it was a case of gangrape and arrested one accused who revealed the involvement of another person in the crime.

The arrested accused has been identified as Pappu Khan (42) while another accused Veeru Singh (26) is absconding, police said. SP Hemraj Meena said Pappu confessed that the duo raped the girl before she was killed.

“We questioned several persons that led us to the two key suspects. We picked up Pappu Khan and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in the crime and talked about Veeru’s role . On Friday, they planned to target the girl and consumed liquor. In an inebriated state, they abducted her while she was sleeping outside her house. They took her to the nearby graveyard, raped her and then strangulated her,” said the SP.

“We have arrested Pappu and search is on for Veeru. They both are alcoholics and do odd jobs. They are unmarried and live with their brothers. We will add IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused,” the SP added.