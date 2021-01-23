Uttar Pradesh: On Day 2 of vaccination, over 1 lakh people get the first shots

According to state health officials, those vaccinated were allowed to go after they had stayed under observation for 30 minutes. (Representational)

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive was carried out in the state on Friday at a much bigger scale than the previous one held last week. Over 1,01,006 healthcare workers were inoculated the first dose of the vaccine and the drive was conducted at 1,537 centres.

At 1,508 centres, health workers were given Serum Institute of India’s Covishield vaccine, while at the remaining 29 centres in Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Badaun, Lucknow, Firozabad, Bahraich and Jhansi, people were inoculated Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

In four districts – Pratapgarh, Sidharthnagar, Shravasti and Balrampur – the vaccination percentage was the highest and stood at around 95. In eight districts – Etawah, Shahjahanpur, Chandauli, Firozabad, Rampur, Amroha, Banda and Gautam Buddha Nagar – the vaccination percentage was less than 50.

Sources said nearly 233 cases of minor Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) like pain and dizziness were reported on Friday, including 20 in Bijnor, 19 in Fatehpur, 16 at Badaun and 15 at Moradabad.

On Day two, the number of vaccination centres increased from 317 to over 1,537. With nearly 100 people listed to be vaccinated at each centre, the state health department had initially aimed to innoculate 1,55,310 healthcare workers.

“Earlier on January 16, the vaccination process was launched throughout the country. In Uttar Pradesh, this is the second day of vaccination. From coming week, vaccination will take place regularly on Thursdays and Fridays. Today, the vaccination drive was held at 1,537 centres across the state. Every vaccination team has five members, but for phases one and two, we have an extra vaccinator in the team,” said Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

According to state health officials, those vaccinated were allowed to go after they had stayed under observation for 30 minutes.

In the first phase, over 9,000 healthcare workers who were listed for vaccination did not show up at their respective centres. On Friday, they were again given the opportunity to get the shots.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected all the five vaccination sessions going on at the RML Hospital in Lucknow. Prasad also visited Lucknow Civil Hospital to inspect the process.

While 22,643 people who were vaccinated on January 16 will be given their second dose on February 15, those vaccinated on Friday will be given the shots again on February 19. The next round of vaccination is planned on January 28.

On January 16, as many as 22,643 doctors and healthcare workers, comprising over 71 per cent of the 31,700 names listed for the first phase, got the first shots at 317 centres across the state. As per an estimate there are around around 9 lakh healthcare workers in the state who need to be vaccinated in the first phase as per central guidelines.

Meanwhile the state health officials confirmed that an additional 9.11 doses of vaccine have reached the state, taking the total number of doses available in Uttar Pradesh to 20 lakh.