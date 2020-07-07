Uttar Pradesh: No slowing of infection, Jhansi sees fresh uptick

The spread of novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh continued its upward trend and added 933 more cases and 24 deaths on Monday. (File photo) The spread of novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh continued its upward trend and added 933 more cases and 24 deaths on Monday. (File photo)

The spread of novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh continued its upward trend and added 933 more cases and 24 deaths on Monday with western districts like Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Bulandshahr forming the bulk. However, there were a few notable differences in what has become a trend of the past few weeks.

Jhansi in Bundelkhand reported 33 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total Covid count to 279. On Sunday, it had reported 13 new cases. The district, which has 169 active cases, also reported two more deaths on Monday, taking the total fatalities there to 27. The district has the highest mortality rate with close to 10%.

Mathura, also in west UP, reported four more deaths – highest among all the districts on Monday – taking its total death count to 19. It, however, reported only six new cases in the past 24 hours and has a total Covid count of 433 with 184 active cases now.

Among the 933 new cases, Ghaziabad reported the maximum with 82, followed closely by Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Kanpur with 67 each and Lucknow with 65. While there were no fresh deaths in Ghaziabad and Noida, both Kanpur Nagar and Lucknow reported one death each. Meerut reported 55 new cases and two deaths, taking its total death count to 89 – four less than Agra, which has the highest number of fatalities at 93.

Neighbouring Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, and Hapur reported 40, 33, 31 and 22 new cases, respectively.

Bareilly, which has been witnessing an uptick in the last few days, reported 52 more cases. On Sunday, it had reported 23.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that a total of 19,109 people have recovered. There are now 8,718 active cases in the state, he added.

Awasthi said 22,918 samples were tested for coronavirus on Sunday and added that over 8.87 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far.

